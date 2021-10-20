The Snow Is Late In Denver, The First Time In 4 Years

After a few years of early snow in Denver, the white stuff will be coming late this year, CBS 4 reports Wednesday (October 20).

This is the first time in four years that snow will be falling later than its average time, meteorologists at the station said. Snow usually comes to the Mile High City area in mid-October, but recent years saw it coming as early as September.

Just last year, wintry weather hit the metro area on September 8 -- the second earliest snow on record. The last time snow came late was on November 17, 2016. The lastest first snow ever was on November 21, 1934.