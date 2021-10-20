The Snow Is Late In Denver, The First Time In 4 Years
By Zuri Anderson
October 20, 2021
After a few years of early snow in Denver, the white stuff will be coming late this year, CBS 4 reports Wednesday (October 20).
This is the first time in four years that snow will be falling later than its average time, meteorologists at the station said. Snow usually comes to the Mile High City area in mid-October, but recent years saw it coming as early as September.
Just last year, wintry weather hit the metro area on September 8 -- the second earliest snow on record. The last time snow came late was on November 17, 2016. The lastest first snow ever was on November 21, 1934.
We are just past the average date of the first measurable snowfall in Denver with no snowfall yet (the date of the first snowfall each year can vary a lot though as shown). #cowx pic.twitter.com/lyX0fX8tqb— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 20, 2021
Forecasters say there's "virtually zero chance for moisture" this week almost anywhere in Colorado.
"The current forecast has no chance for any snow in Denver or anywhere along the Front Range for at least the next 7 days," according to CBS 4. "Some rain may develop Monday night and Tuesday [October 26] next week which would be very beneficial. Denver is currently below normal with precipitation for the month, the season (September – November), and the year."
Last week, weather experts predicted snow for the metro area, and some flakes made it to some parts of the metro area, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said it wasn't heavy enough to accumulate. Some people reported snow outside of the city, as well.
First snow of the year for some locations near Denver! #COwx https://t.co/wgEcbJP6KS— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 12, 2021