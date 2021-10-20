This Is Georgia's Favorite Breakfast Food

The vast number of options when it comes to breakfast food is an absolute game changer. Whether you’re going the savory route or opting to feed your sweet tooth, you probably have a favorite menu item.

Meal Finds hears you. The research hub of food and drink retailers surveyed nearly 3,500 people to pinpoint America’s favorite signature breakfasts. Meal Finds shared the “Battle of the Breakfasts” report, and broke findings down state by state. Breakfast selections ranged from steak and eggs to blueberry pancakes, and even included more seasonal selections, like pumpkin pancakes and cider donuts. Some breakfast foods show regional inspiration, including beignets in Louisiana and a fried catfish breakfast sandwich in Mississippi. Others, however, choose to rush out the door with just a cup of coffee.

So, what are Georgians hungry for in the morning? Like residents of Louisiana and Mississippi, people in Georgia choose to eat another dish that's traditionally regional, according to the “Battle of the Breakfasts”: Buttermilk Biscuits. Here’s what Meal Finds says about it:

“Originally from South Georgia, the traditionally handmade biscuits are served with sausage or fried chicken and gravy, a hearty breakfast for a demanding day.”

Find more info from Meal Finds here.