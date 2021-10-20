This Is Georgia's Favorite Breakfast Food

By Kelly Fisher

October 20, 2021

Friends taking pictures of food on the table with smartphones during brunch in restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

The vast number of options when it comes to breakfast food is an absolute game changer. Whether you’re going the savory route or opting to feed your sweet tooth, you probably have a favorite menu item.

Meal Finds hears you. The research hub of food and drink retailers surveyed nearly 3,500 people to pinpoint America’s favorite signature breakfasts. Meal Finds shared the “Battle of the Breakfasts” report, and broke findings down state by state. Breakfast selections ranged from steak and eggs to blueberry pancakes, and even included more seasonal selections, like pumpkin pancakes and cider donuts. Some breakfast foods show regional inspiration, including beignets in Louisiana and a fried catfish breakfast sandwich in Mississippi. Others, however, choose to rush out the door with just a cup of coffee.

So, what are Georgians hungry for in the morning? Like residents of Louisiana and Mississippi, people in Georgia choose to eat another dish that's traditionally regional, according to the “Battle of the Breakfasts”: Buttermilk Biscuits. Here’s what Meal Finds says about it:

“Originally from South Georgia, the traditionally handmade biscuits are served with sausage or fried chicken and gravy, a hearty breakfast for a demanding day.”

Find more info from Meal Finds here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices