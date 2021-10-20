This Is Nebraska's Favorite Breakfast Food

The vast number of options when it comes to breakfast food is an absolute game changer. Whether you’re going the savory route or opting to feed your sweet tooth, you probably have a favorite menu item.

Meal Finds hears you. The research hub of food and drink retailers surveyed nearly 3,500 people to pinpoint America’s favorite signature breakfasts. Meal Finds shared the “Battle of the Breakfasts” report, and broke findings down state by state. Breakfast selections ranged from steak and eggs to blueberry pancakes, and even included more seasonal selections, like pumpkin pancakes and cider donuts. Some breakfast foods show regional inspiration, including beignets in Louisiana and a fried catfish breakfast sandwich in Mississippi. Others, however, choose to rush out the door with just a cup of coffee.

So, what are Nebraskans hungry for in the morning? Kolache. Here’s what Meal Finds says about it:

“Inspired by Czech culture, this traditional pastry is pillowy and filled with fruit. Sink your teeth into a soft baked ball of dough, with a sweet filling of fruit, such as strawberry jam and poppy seeds.”

If you're planning to go out for breakfast food and looking for the best brunch in the whole state, Love Food previously shared that it's at a restaurant in Omaha.

Find more info from Meal Finds here.