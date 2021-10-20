WATCH: Man Walks Away With Littleton Family's Halloween Decorations

A man was caught on camera stealing a Littleton family's decorations this week -- decorations the children worked so hard to earn, KMGH reports.

Home surveillance video shows the unidentified suspect taking most of their decorations early Monday morning (October 18). This comes a month after Courtney Miller, the single mom of Anthony and Charlotte, promised them she would get new Halloween decor if they helped around the house and got good grades.

The kids reportedly spent weeks doing household chores and keeping up with their studies. Anthony and Charlotte's hard work was rewarded.

"The decorations cost a lot," Miller told reporters. She said she spent $500 to create an elaborate Halloween display in their front yard. Days later, the Littleton children's reward was taken.

"We really value work ethic. It's always expected that the kids work their hardest in order to earn these fun things," Miller said. "It's just the three of us here, and that's a pretty new change for us as well. So, they were struggling a little bit in school but really showed a lot of dedication and preservation to get their grades up and help around the house."

What makes matters worse is they Miller can't afford to purchase more spooky decorations. Anthony and Charlotte say they're disappointed and "sad" about the incident.

"We're on this new journey — just the three of us without dad," the mom revealed. "So, we just really want to make the holidays special this year and do the best we can to enjoy it."

KMGH also set up a fundraiser to help the Littleton family purchase holiday items for the future. Click here to check it out. If you're making a donation, select "Help Kids Replace Stolen Halloween Display."