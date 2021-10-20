Watch: Slow Moving Fireball Caught Soaring Over Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 20, 2021

Meteor shower, artwork
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan residents saw a mysterious bright object fly through the sky early Wednesday (October 20) morning.

According to WDIV, the strange object in the sky was a fireball and was seen across multiple Detroit communities around 12:45 a.m.

The American Meteor Society has 81 reports so far of the fireball being seen. The fireball was not only reported in Michigan; it was also reported in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, West Virginia and even Ontario, Canada.

The American Meteor Society also notes on their website that "This was not a natural fireball but appears to be the re-entry of an unknown satellite or spent rocket body."

The fireball is said to be debris from a part of the Orionid Meteor Shower that will be happening throughout the week.

Multiple videos of the sightings were sent to local news stations, including WDIV. In each of the videos shown below, you can see just how slow the fireball seems to be moving to the residents of Michigan.

