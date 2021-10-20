WWE Hall Of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Undergoes 'Emergency Surgery'
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan underwent "emergency surgery" Tuesday (October 20) morning, his wife, Debra, confirmed on the legendary wrestler's verified social media accounts.
"Back where we don't want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra," the post stated, along with a photo of Duggan sleeping in a hospital bed.
Duggan's wife later shared an update confirming the wrestler was "out of surgery and back in his room" and that "everything went well," while thanks fans for "prayers, good vibes and good thoughts."
Duggan, 67, has experienced multiple health issues in recent years, which included undergoing a heart procedure in March 2019 and once again being hospitalized six months later.
Duggan told WrestlingInc.com that he was making health improvements in January 2020, revealing he'd lost 40 pounds in adherence with advice from his doctor, while also confirming he had retired from in-ring competition at the time.
Back where we don't want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra pic.twitter.com/U7DmqIgE3U— Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) October 20, 2021
Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in. pic.twitter.com/gPUWI4N6Wq— Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) October 20, 2021
Duggan's Facebook account shared several pictures this past weekend in South Florida, which showed the legendary wrestler appearing to be in good spirits.
Duggan's legendary wrestling career included notable runs in the then-World Wrestling Federation and later WWE, as well as World Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and other promotions.
The Glens Falls, New York native -- best known for his patriotic personality, signature 2x4, "Hooo!" catchphrase and "U-S-A!" chant -- was the winner of the inaugural Royal Rumble in 1988 which, along with its namesake pay-per-view, has become an annual event for WWE.
Duggan was also a one-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion and the final World Television Champion in company history.