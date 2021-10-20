WWE Hall Of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Undergoes 'Emergency Surgery'

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan underwent "emergency surgery" Tuesday (October 20) morning, his wife, Debra, confirmed on the legendary wrestler's verified social media accounts.

"Back where we don't want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra," the post stated, along with a photo of Duggan sleeping in a hospital bed.

Duggan's wife later shared an update confirming the wrestler was "out of surgery and back in his room" and that "everything went well," while thanks fans for "prayers, good vibes and good thoughts."

Duggan, 67, has experienced multiple health issues in recent years, which included undergoing a heart procedure in March 2019 and once again being hospitalized six months later.

Duggan told WrestlingInc.com that he was making health improvements in January 2020, revealing he'd lost 40 pounds in adherence with advice from his doctor, while also confirming he had retired from in-ring competition at the time.