Young Thug Asks Elon Musk To Help Him Build Solar-Powered Slime City

Young Thug has big plans for his 100 acre Atlanta estate, and he knows just the guy to ask for assistance.

The "Icy Hot" rapper has been vocal about his plans to create a miniature city solar-powered city, and on Tuesday, he took to social media to shoot his shot at Elon Musk, requesting his help to make the Slime City sustainable and eco friendly. Thug tweeted:

“I wanna make Slime City solar powered wya @elonmusk"