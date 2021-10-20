Young Thug Asks Elon Musk To Help Him Build Solar-Powered Slime City
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 20, 2021
Young Thug has big plans for his 100 acre Atlanta estate, and he knows just the guy to ask for assistance.
The "Icy Hot" rapper has been vocal about his plans to create a miniature city solar-powered city, and on Tuesday, he took to social media to shoot his shot at Elon Musk, requesting his help to make the Slime City sustainable and eco friendly. Thug tweeted:
“I wanna make Slime City solar powered wya @elonmusk"
Back in August, Thug was gifted the 100 acres of land by his manager Geoff Ogunlesi and realtor Trey Williams for his 30th birthday. Williams shared that the rapper is looking to build homes, a waterpark, a camping site and a dirt bike trail on the undeveloped land. He's even considering holding his annual Slime Fest on the premises. Williams took to Instagram back in August to celebrate Thugga and gave a glimpse at the star's new estate. The realtor wrote:
"Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @ThuggerThugger1 His manager@geoffo212 and I secretly locked down 100 Acres of land for his birthday and now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money! Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done‼️"
Young Thug's request to Elon comes just days after the rapper made his Saturday Night Live debut, while promoting his highly anticipated sophomore album, Punk.
Musk, who was recently declared the richest man in the world with a $236 billion net worth, has yet to respond to Thug's request. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder may be a bit busy working on ways to secure his trillionaire status.
Check out Punk, available now on streaming services.