5 Of The Most Haunted Places In The Tulsa Area

Tulsa has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these five "haunted" places around the area are sure to give you a fright, according to KJRH.

The Hex House

This standard Halloween attraction has a surprisingly dark history. A previous owner was said to have dumped hot water on people and held hostages in her basement. There have been reported of car windshield wipers and stereos operating on their own while on the property.

Tulsa Little Theater

It is believed that several spirits live here. Weird experiences here include footsteps across the ceiling and sandbags swaying by themselves on the main stage.

Gilcrease House

This place has had reported of cell phones shutting off by themselves along with cameras failing. It's rumored that Thomas Gilcrease himself stayed behind to look after his art collection.

Cain's Ballroom

Cain's has a rich history that has led people to believe the space is haunted. The place got so bad for a while that the City of Tulsa prosecutors even tried to get a wrecking ball to knock the place down.

Tulsa Theater

This place was once abandoned and even almost destroyed. Legends say that this theater is haunted by an Italian opera singer names Enrico Caruso.