9 Omaha Pumpkin Patches You Need To Visit This Fall

By Kelly Fisher

October 22, 2021

Wheelbarrow full of pumpkins
Photo: Getty Images

October is a great time of year to enjoy some classic seasonal activities.

Whether that means kicking off the season with pumpkin spice lattes, busting out a cozy sweater and snuggling in for a movie night or strolling through apple orchards, there’s tons of stuff to keep you busy.

Nebraska has tons of things to do in the fall, and if you’re looking to decorate or carve pumpkins, Visit Omaha has you covered. The local tourism hub mapped out some of the best pumpkin patches to visit this year.

Here are 9 Omaha-area pumpkin patches to to check out:

  1. Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch
  2. Ditmars Orchard
  3. Markman Pumpkin Patch
  4. Nelson Produce + Farm
  5. Pioneer Trail Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard
  6. Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
  7. Vala's Pumpkin Patch
  8. Welch's Pumpkin Patch
  9. Wenninghoff's Pumpkin Patch

Visit Omaha, which also lists some of the best haunted houses in the area, says:

“The biggest pumpkin in patchville this time of year is Vala's Pumpkin Patch, with 50 themed attractions, including the Haunted Trail and Farmhouse, pig races, Graveyard Golf, Spookley's Play Yard, the Lost Pumpkin Mine, along with train and hayrack rides. Explore a 10-acre corn maze at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch, hide out in the huge tree house or life-sized pirate ships at the Bellevue Berry Farm and enjoy karaoke on special nights at Pioneer Trail Orchard. Experience a more harvest-focused atmosphere at Wenninghoff's Pumpkin Patch where it's all about ‘play in the dirt' kind of fun.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices