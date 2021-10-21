9 Omaha Pumpkin Patches You Need To Visit This Fall

October is a great time of year to enjoy some classic seasonal activities.

Whether that means kicking off the season with pumpkin spice lattes, busting out a cozy sweater and snuggling in for a movie night or strolling through apple orchards, there’s tons of stuff to keep you busy.

Nebraska has tons of things to do in the fall, and if you’re looking to decorate or carve pumpkins, Visit Omaha has you covered. The local tourism hub mapped out some of the best pumpkin patches to visit this year.

Here are 9 Omaha-area pumpkin patches to to check out:

Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch Ditmars Orchard Markman Pumpkin Patch Nelson Produce + Farm Pioneer Trail Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze Vala's Pumpkin Patch Welch's Pumpkin Patch Wenninghoff's Pumpkin Patch

Visit Omaha, which also lists some of the best haunted houses in the area, says:

“The biggest pumpkin in patchville this time of year is Vala's Pumpkin Patch, with 50 themed attractions, including the Haunted Trail and Farmhouse, pig races, Graveyard Golf, Spookley's Play Yard, the Lost Pumpkin Mine, along with train and hayrack rides. Explore a 10-acre corn maze at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch, hide out in the huge tree house or life-sized pirate ships at the Bellevue Berry Farm and enjoy karaoke on special nights at Pioneer Trail Orchard. Experience a more harvest-focused atmosphere at Wenninghoff's Pumpkin Patch where it's all about ‘play in the dirt' kind of fun.”