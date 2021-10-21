Apple To Require Some Unvaccinated Employees To Undergo Daily COVID Testing

Apple will soon require all of its corporate employees to get vaccinated or undergo daily coronavirus testing, according to a report by Bloomberg. Staff members who are fully vaccinated will also have to get a rapid test done once a week.

Those employees will be able to get the rapid tests at their offices or at Apple retail stores. The tests provide results in about 15 minutes, and the workers will have to self-report the results using an internal app.

Retail employees who are unvaccinated will have to get tested twice a week, while their vaccinated co-workers will be required to get tested once every week.

Employees have until October 24 to submit their vaccination status. Apple told its workers in an email that the new policy will take effect starting on November 1.

Apple is one of the few big tech companies that will not require its employees to get vaccinated when they return to the office. Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have all told their employees that they must be fully vaccinated when they return to the office.

Over the summer, Apple was planning to have some employees return to the office at least three days a week starting in October. The company has since pushed back that date and doesn't expect workers to return until January 2022.