Ariana Grande Suffered From Bronchitis For 4 Months During 'Sweetener Tour'

Little did we know, Ariana Grande was sick for a whopping four months of her "Sweetener World Tour."

During her recent chat with celebrity vocal coach Eric Vetro, Grande, 28, admitted that she had bronchitis for a good portion of the 2019 trek. “I was sick for 4 out of 10 months on the ‘Sweetener Tour,' thankfully I only had to cancel one show or two,” she admitted during the conversation. The trek saw Grande push through and deliver 96 concerts to over 1.3 million fans across the globe. She then made the venture the focus of her Netflix concert film, which was appropriately titled excuse me, i love u.

Grande revealed her diagnosis during her New York City run of shows in 2019. "I've had bronchitis the past few shows (who's suprised? no one)... but getting better," she told fans on Twitter, admitting that she "always" gets sick while on the road. "Love y'all so much and this tour is a dream."

Grande and Vetro, who started working together on the singer's breakthrough hit, 2013's “The Way" featuring Mac Miller, also went into conversation about her transition from Nickelodeon TV star to her own recording artist. "In the way beginning, putting out 'The Way' was very freeing and terrifying for me because I was so convinced that I had to be one thing — because people knew me from my show that I was doing from Nickelodeon and I was playing a character that a lot of people knew me as," she explained. “I was kinda terrified to do what I actually wanted and make the music that I actually wanted to make — and have my brown hair, wear thigh high boots [and be] what I wanted to be."

