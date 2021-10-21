Atlanta School Honors Braves Legend Hank Aaron With New Name

By Kelly Fisher

October 21, 2021

Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Photo: Getty Images

Atlanta officials have officially renamed Forrest Hill Academy to honor late Braves legend Hank Aaron.

As of the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning (October 20), the school bears its new name: Henry Louis “Hank” Arron New Beginnings Academy. The new identity transitions from the school’s previous name, for Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest, an MLB press release noted.

“For this school, in particular, to be named after Mr. Aaron who fought for every at-bat … and for every home run, he kept swinging,” said Danielle Bedasse, the Braves’ director of community affairs and executive director of the Braves Foundation. “This is, I think, a new beginning….I think this is a beautiful tribute to him. I think you will see many young people come out of this school with pride.”

The Atlanta Board of Education opted to rename the school in honor of Aaron in a unanimous vote earlier this year.

Aaron, well-known by his “Hammerin’ Hank” nickname, died on January 22. He was 86. The legendary Braves player, also a Civil Rights advocate, was also honored with a new Atlanta Braves fellowship program that allows the Braves to “build upon his legacy by creating a stronger organization today while continuing to develop the talent pipeline to secure the game's next generation of diverse leadership.”

