Congrats: Lil Yachty Is Officially A Dad After Welcoming His First Child

Congrats are in order for Lil Yachty.

The 24-year old rapper recently welcomed his first child into the world earlier this month in New York City. Yachty is known for keeping mum about his personal life -- so much so that fans are still speculating on who the mother of his child could be. The Atlanta-bred star is reportedly in Manhattan spending time with his new born baby girl, however, he has yet to officially speak out on his new bundle of joy.

Fortunately, Yachty's baby girl won't have much to want for, considering that her dad has been making major money moves. The multi-million dollar rapper recently invested in the plant-based nutritional supplement brand PlantFuel alongside NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, and put $1 million into a new, Jewish dating app called LoxClub. Yachty said of his PlantFuel move:

“I’m super excited about my new venture with PlantFuel. It’s brands like PlantFuel that inspire and allow me to stay actively involved creatively beyond just investing.”

The news of the rapper's emergence into fatherhood comes just days after he joined Tame Impala on their remix record to "Breathe Deeper." Yachty said of the remix record:

“It was so amazing to work with Kevin [Parker] as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song."