'Deliberate And Coordinated' Drone Attack Targeted U.S. Troops In Syria

A drone attack targeted U.S. troops stationed in Syria on Wednesday (October 20). U.S. Central Command Spokesman Captain Bill Urban said the attack was "deliberate and coordinated" and "utilized both unmanned aerial systems and indirect fire."

Urban said that there were no reports of injuries to U.S. personnel who were stationed at the al-Tanf Garrison to help train Syrian military forces. It is unclear if any Syrian troops were injured in the attack.

There are roughly 200 U.S. troops stationed at al-Tanf, which is located on a highway that runs between Damascus to Baghdad.

According to reports by NBC News, the attack included two drone strikes and several rockets. One of the drone strikes hit the U.S. side of the garrison, while the other one struck the Syrian side of the base.

Urban said that the U.S. would respond to the attack but did not speculate about who was responsible.

"We continue to maintain all appropriate force protection measures to ensure the safety and security of our forces," Urban said. "We maintain the inherent right of self-defense and will respond at a time and place of our choosing."