House Votes To Hold Steve Bannon In Contempt Of Congress

By Bill Galluccio

October 21, 2021

Former Trump Strategist Steve Bannon Arrested On Fraud Charges Related To Crowdfunded Built The Wall Campaign
Photo: Getty Images

The House of Representatives has voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Nine Republicans crossed party lines in the 229-202 vote.

"Mr. Bannon's willful disregard for the select committee's subpoena demonstrates his utter contempt for the American people's right to know how the attacks on January 6 came about," Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said. "His own words strongly suggest that the actions of the mob that stormed the Capitol and invaded this very chamber came as no surprise to him. He and a few others, were by all accounts, involved in planning that day's events and encouraged by those who attacked the Capitol, our officers, and our democracy."

Bannon has refused to send over documents or sit for testimony at the behest of former President Donald Trump, who claims that the information requested by the committee falls under executive privilege.

The criminal referral will now be sent to the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., which will decide whether to press charges against Trump's former White House Chief Strategist. If charges are filed, and Bannon is convicted, he faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and up to one year behind bars.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices