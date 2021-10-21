House Votes To Hold Steve Bannon In Contempt Of Congress

The House of Representatives has voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Nine Republicans crossed party lines in the 229-202 vote.

"Mr. Bannon's willful disregard for the select committee's subpoena demonstrates his utter contempt for the American people's right to know how the attacks on January 6 came about," Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said. "His own words strongly suggest that the actions of the mob that stormed the Capitol and invaded this very chamber came as no surprise to him. He and a few others, were by all accounts, involved in planning that day's events and encouraged by those who attacked the Capitol, our officers, and our democracy."

Bannon has refused to send over documents or sit for testimony at the behest of former President Donald Trump, who claims that the information requested by the committee falls under executive privilege.

The criminal referral will now be sent to the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., which will decide whether to press charges against Trump's former White House Chief Strategist. If charges are filed, and Bannon is convicted, he faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and up to one year behind bars.