'Humble And Kind': Tim McGraw Shares Story Behind One Of His Biggest Songs

‘Humble And Kind” is one of Tim McGraw’s biggest hits, and the country giant opened up about why it was the last song he recorded for that album.

McGraw shared the story behind the song in a video he shared on his social media channels on Thursday (October 21). He credited “incredible” songwriter Lori McKenna with writing the famous track, initially as “a love letter to her kids.” McKenna wrote the song in an afternoon, and emailed it to McGraw with just her vocals and a guitar. McGraw recalled the first time he heard the track, listening with wife and fellow country star Faith Hill. It was an emotional experience, and “it’s just Lori and a guitar.”

“It was about a year later before I recorded it,” McGraw continued, admitting that “it was the last thing I recorded for that album because, to be honest, I didn’t wanna mess it up.” McGraw recalled being on a vacation with his family and one night, staying up late with a pair of headphones in to listen to “Humble And Kind” repeatedly, taking notes on it. Now, he calls it one of his favorites, and said it was his honor to work with McKenna on the song. Watch McGraw share the story here: