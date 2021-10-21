Little Libraries Around Nashville Mysteriously Emptied

Little free libraries are a great way for communities to share books with others, but someone in Nashville seems to be taking advantage of the generosity. Several little libraries around Nashville have been mysteriously emptied, leaving only empty boxes, News Channel 5 reports.

The concept of the community-driven libraries is that someone can stop by and pick up a title that looks promising or they can even add their own.

"When you travel you know if you want a book and you don't want to lug your books on a plane or you don't have a Kindle you can find a neighborhood library wherever you're at," said Rae Ryan, whose family made a Little Free Library in Sylvan Park last year.

Ryan said that all but one book in her Little Library was stolen last week. Additionally, Little Libraries in Antioch and Oak Hill were also targeted, the news outlet reports.

"Somebody is on a rampage and they need some books," Ryan said, adding, "If it was just mine, I may not think anything of it, but because I saw this rash of little libraries being cleared out across Nashville, you know it's something more vindictive."

Because the libraries are free in nature, police said that taking a book is not a crime. Even so, Ryan is upset that someone is taking advantage of the community project.

"People were really kind of turning a corner and just being good and doing good things for the sake of doing good things," she said. "Just to see this, it kinda hurts your heart a little bit."