Normani Admits She Has 'Two To Three Albums Worth' Of Unreleased Music

Following the release of her 'Wild Side' collaboration with Cardi B earlier this year, fans of Normani have been eager to hear new music from the pop star. While she may not be dropping another single just yet, the former Fifth Harmony singer revealed she has a ton of new material in the bank.

Not only is Normani working on new music, but she also admits she actually has plenty of completed tracks that she just hasn't dropped yet. "I've been sitting on - I have probably two, three albums worth of music," she admitted during a recent interview.

This may leave Normani's dedicated fanbase wondering why she's holding on to these songs. It turns out, the delay is due to Normani's "insecurities." She shared that she can be "very critical" of herself when it comes to her music.