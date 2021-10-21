Ohio, 'Birthplace Of Aviation,' Makes Ironic Mistake On New License Plate

Ohio is hailed as the “Birthplace of Aviation,” but the reference on the new state license plate design appears to have a key slip-up.

Gov. Mike DeWine debuted the new design Thursday (October 21), marking the first update in nearly a decade. DeWine that the new plate “honors our past” by including the Ohio-born Wright Brothers’ first plane, trailing a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation.” But, some local news outlets, including Columbus-based NBC4, pointed out that the design appears to show the plane heading in the wrong direction that the Wright Brothers — Orville and Wilbur — would fly.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles issued a statement on Twitter, confirming the mistake and posting the correct design:

“We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image.”

Earlier in the day, the BMV tweeted out the incorrect photo, noting that it would be available before the end of the year:

“This morning Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled Ohio's new standard license plate. The new plate will be available to drivers starting Dec. 29. Ohio last updated its standard license plate design in 2013.”

This is the first design, including the apparent historical inaccuracy: