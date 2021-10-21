Possible UFO Captured On Cell Phone Footage In Cleveland Heights

Cell phone footage might have captured a UFO over Northeast Ohio this week.

Cleveland Heights man Matthew Jandecka told Cleveland’s Fox 8 that he doesn’t “know exactly what it is, but there’s definitely intelligence as far as what its origin is.” Jandecka, 44, took video of the UFO — or “unidentified flying object” — when he noticed it while sitting on his porch on Tuesday night (October 19). He said the object was “not something that I would say is terrestrial.”

Fox 8 turned to a longtime pilot to weigh in on the mysterious object that the Cleveland Heights man spotted from his porch. Bob Snezek, who is a pilot with more than two decades of experience and the owner of Zone Aviation at the Lorain County Airport, watched the video multiple times and told the station: “My honest opinion is that it’s not a UFO, it’s a drone…I believe there’s a logical explanation. I never rule out 100 percent for extraterrestrial, but that’s not in my belief system at this point.”

Thousands of UFO sightings have been reported throughout the U.S. Stacker, a data journalism hub, recently figured out which states have seen the most UFOs, and the Buckeye State makes the Top 10. Ohio comes in at No. 8 on the list, with 3,012 UFO sightings. Stacker explained in its report at the time:

“The Center for UFO Studies was founded by Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a professor of astronomy at Ohio State University who went on to become chairman of the astronomy department at Northwestern University. Hynek served during the 1950s and 1960s as the astronomical consultant to the United States Air Force's Project Blue Book, a project tasked with investigating and explaining UFO phenomena. Hynek sought to determine wherever possible an astronomical explanation for UFOs.”