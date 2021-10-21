Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions From Mexico Sickens Over 650 People

A 37-state salmonella outbreak that has sickened over 650 people across has the country has been linked to onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. ProSource Inc. says that the red, white, and yellow onions were imported on August 27 and distributed to grocery stores around the country.

While a recall has not been issued, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising consumers and stores to throw away any unlabeled onions as a precaution.

"Check storage coolers and coolers for these onions. If you can't tell where they are from, throw them away," the CDC said. "Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with these onions."

Since September 1, there have been 652 cases of salmonella poisoning, and 129 people had to be hospitalized. Nobody has died due to the outbreak.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps and usually start six hours to six days after eating contaminated food. Most people recover without treatment within a week. However, if you have a fever over 102 degrees, bloody diarrhea, or signs of dehydration, you should contact your health care provider immediately.

The CDC said that investigators are looking into whether other suppliers are linked to the outbreak.