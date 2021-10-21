Scott Disick 'Distancing Himself' From Family After Travis Barker Proposal

Scott Disick needs some time to process Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Earlier this week, gossip outlets went into high gear when word spread that Barker, 45, had proposed to Disick’s ex, 42, at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, California. Understandable, Disick, 38, needs time to digest the news after dating the E! reality alum on and off for nearly a decade. They broke up for good in 2015 and share three children; Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

"Scott hasn't really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn't feel like he'd have to," a source told PEOPLE. "At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn't been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they'd break up."

"But that didn't happen and now he's being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable,” the insider continued. “He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it's not Kourtney's job or Travis's job to make him okay with this. It's his job, and if he's going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it."

For the time being, Disick is "distancing himself from the family" as a tactic to process the news. "It's not about them, it's not about Kourtney. It's about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them. He'll come around soon," the source continued.