Tennessee Family Finds Missing $20 Bill With Tribute To Late Son

A Tennessee teen is relieved after finding his lost wallet — not for locating his ID or some petty cash but because it contained a memento from his late brother.

A student at Central High School in Knoxville was leaving class earlier this month when he realized his wallet was missing. Inside, along with his ID and debit cards, was a $20 bill that belonged to his brother, Jefferson "Jeff" Williford, who passed away after a car crashed into his on Clinton Highway in 2018, per WATE.

"He was very devastated," said the boy's mother, Melissa Cooper Green. "He didn't care about his driver's license. He did not care about his debit card."

Williford had $120 in cash on him at the time of the crash, which Green decided to put to good use as a reminder to his family and friends.

"I thought, you know, I'm never going to spend that," she recalled. "I'm going to give it to the people he loved."

Instead, she wrote a message on the back of the bills, dedicating them to her son, and handed them out to those he loved, including his brother. That's what made losing his wallet even more emotional.

"This was his brother's last money to his name," Green said. "It can't be replaced."

Fortunately, someone at the high school found the wallet, WKRN reports. Telling her son, "I believe this belongs to you," the person handed him the wallet, missing $20 bill included.