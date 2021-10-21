This Is The Best Farmers Market In Nebraska

Seasonal activities have ramped up for the fall, and one way to have fun while supporting local businesses is by taking a trip to a farmers market.

Farmers markets are available throughout the year, but it’s a great time to stock up on seasonal produce. That’s why Eat This, Not That! mapped out the best farmers markets in every state. The ultimate food content hub picked these markets because of the “fantastic fall goodies” there, and because they serve as “community gathering spaces.” Eat This, Not That! says:

“This is the time of year that the autumnal bounty arrives, from plump pumpkins ripe for carving to winter squash varieties that make hearty soups and side dishes. Did we mention the fresh-pressed cider that pairs perfectly with chewy cider donuts?”

So, where can you find the best farmers market in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! points to the Omaha Farmers Market. Here’s why it stands out:

“The Omaha Farmers Market dates back to 100 years ago and was once known as Omaha's "City Market," a place grocers relied on the produce to stock their own stores. Until 1964, growers sold fruits, veggies, herbs, and honey. After a 30-year hiatus, the market was revived. In the fall, you can find all kinds of seasonal treats here, from apple breads for snacking and Jack Be Little pumpkins to decorate your doorstep. ‘I always love the farmers market! There are a variety of vendors. You can find fresh veggies, yummy granola, Greek food from Lincoln, or even handmade ceramics,’ one Yelp reviewer wrote.”

Find more info from Eat This, Not That! here.