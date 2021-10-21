This Is The Best Farmers Market To Attend In Michigan

There is nothing like waking up on the weekend and heading over to your local farmers market for some fresh produce and shopping.

With plenty of farmers markets to pick from in your area, finding the best one can be tricky. Eat This, Not That! curated a list of the best farmers market in each state and before it gets too cold, fall is the perfect time to check them out.

"In the fall, farmers markets truly shine. This is the time of year that the autumnal bounty arrives, from plump pumpkins ripe for carving to winter squash varieties that make hearty soups and side dishes."

So, where can you find the best farmers market in Michigan?

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

Here is what the report said about the Ann Arbor Farmers Market:

"The century-old Ann Arbor Farmers Market draws roughly 120 vendors from Michigan and Ohio. Your fall haul from this college town market could include pumpkins, decorative gourds, mums in autumnal hues, chestnuts, apple cider, winter squash, and pears. 'Wonderful! The colors! The variety! The freshness! This place makes you want to go home and whip up a delicious vegetable medley dish and dig in!' one Yelp reviewer wrote."

