This Is The Best Farmers Market To Attend In Missouri

There is nothing like waking up on the weekend and heading over to your local farmers market for some fresh produce and shopping.

With plenty of farmers markets to pick from in your area, finding the best one can be tricky. Eat This, Not That! curated a list of the best farmers market in each state and before it gets too cold, fall is the perfect time to check them out.

"In the fall, farmers markets truly shine. This is the time of year that the autumnal bounty arrives, from plump pumpkins ripe for carving to winter squash varieties that make hearty soups and side dishes."

So, where can you find the best farmers market in Missouri?

Brookside Farmers Market in Kansas City.

Here is what the report said about the Brookside Farmers Market:

"All the vendors at this community-centric farmers market are the farmers and makers and share their sustainable goodies with Kansas City. Venders include an artisan kombucha maker, a vegan creamery, and a bakery specializing in fruit and cake-based desserts. Brookside Farmers' Market runs year-round, with an indoor market during the colder months. 'You can get plants, compost, sprouts, greens, veggies, jarred goods, flowers, pottery, wooden spoons and more,' one Yelp reviewer wrote."

