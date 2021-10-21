This Is The Best Farmers Market To Attend In Wisconsin

There is nothing like waking up on the weekend and heading over to your local farmers market for some fresh produce and shopping.

With plenty of farmers markets to pick from in your area, finding the best one can be tricky. Eat This, Not That! curated a list of the best farmers market in each state and before it gets too cold, fall is the perfect time to check them out.

"In the fall, farmers markets truly shine. This is the time of year that the autumnal bounty arrives, from plump pumpkins ripe for carving to winter squash varieties that make hearty soups and side dishes."

So, where can you find the best farmers market in Wisconsin?

The Dane County Farmers Market in Madison.

Here is what the report said about the Dane County Farmers Market:

"Not only is the Dane County Farmers' Market the best in Wisconsin, it also gets national accolades. Here, you'll find the season's best bounty, including vegetables, flowers, meats, and—most famously—cheeses! The famed farmers' market features about 275 vendors each year. Consider the fresh, squeaky cheese curds a rite of passage here. In the fall, be sure to pick up some Wisconsin-grown cranberries for the Thanksgiving festivities that are ahead. Street musicians add to the fun."

