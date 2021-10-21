This Is The Cheapest Neighborhood In Portland

By Zuri Anderson

October 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you rent an apartment or own a home, living can get expensive in some areas. As a result, people are always on the hunt for a cheaper, and better, place to live.

While there's an ongoing conversation about whether it costs more to live in metropolitan areas, you can still find some affordable places to live in Portland.

"While every neighborhood in Portland might be more expensive than living in rural Oregon, there are certain neighborhoods that are definitely cheaper," according to HomeSnacks. The website also checked out census data and information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the cheapest neighborhoods in the Rose City.

The area that came in the No. 1 spot was...

Pleasant Valley!

Located in East Portland, people flock here for the green spaces and many parks. The quietness of the area really stands out and will leave you comfortable, whether it's a walk outside or taking a short trip to nearby Gresham.

Here's were the Top 10 most affordable neighborhoods, according to HomeSnacks:

  1. Pleasant Valley
  2. Haden Island
  3. Argay
  4. Madison South
  5. Saintjohns
  6. Woodstock
  7. Centennial
  8. Brentwood-Darlington
  9. Maplewood-Ashcreek
  10. Parkrose

Click here to check out the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices