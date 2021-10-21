This Is The Cheapest Neighborhood In Portland

Whether you rent an apartment or own a home, living can get expensive in some areas. As a result, people are always on the hunt for a cheaper, and better, place to live.

While there's an ongoing conversation about whether it costs more to live in metropolitan areas, you can still find some affordable places to live in Portland.

"While every neighborhood in Portland might be more expensive than living in rural Oregon, there are certain neighborhoods that are definitely cheaper," according to HomeSnacks. The website also checked out census data and information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the cheapest neighborhoods in the Rose City.

The area that came in the No. 1 spot was...

Pleasant Valley!

Located in East Portland, people flock here for the green spaces and many parks. The quietness of the area really stands out and will leave you comfortable, whether it's a walk outside or taking a short trip to nearby Gresham.

Here's were the Top 10 most affordable neighborhoods, according to HomeSnacks:

Pleasant Valley Haden Island Argay Madison South Saintjohns Woodstock Centennial Brentwood-Darlington Maplewood-Ashcreek Parkrose

