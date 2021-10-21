Trucks Hauling Lumber, Candles Burst Into Flames On Atlanta Interstate

Interstate 285 Southbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours because of a fiery crash involving two trucks on Thursday morning (October 21).

One truck was hauling lumber while the other was transporting about 10,000 pounds of candles, per 11 Alive. The station reports that the driver of one of the trucks lost control while getting on the interstate and jumped out of the truck, which continued and was hit by two other vehicles.

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 system alerted drivers in a tweet: “There is a vehicle fire on I-285 S at Washington Rd. leaving all lanes blocked. I-285 N has two left lanes and the shoulder blocked too. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes. #ATLtraffic#FultonCounty”

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency also warned drivers: “All lanes of I-285 southbound at Washington Road (near Atlanta airport) are closed, due to a vehicle accident and fire. This closure is expected to be long duration (greater than 2 hours). Seek alternate routes.” The Emergency Management Agency added later that the Georgia Department of Transportation issued an emergency alert in connection with the incident. The agency stated there is “no current ETA” on the interstate reopening as of publication time.

WSB-TV notes that one of the drivers is receiving treatment for minor burns, but no serious injuries have been reported otherwise.