WATCH: Marine Veteran Quickly Disarms Gas Station Robber

A United States Marine Corps veteran stopped an armed robbery at a gas station convenience store in Yuma, Arizona, early Wednesday (October 20) morning. The veteran, who was not identified, was standing near the cashier holding a bag when two masked men barged inside. The first person through the door was holding a gun and pointed it at the cashier.

The veteran didn't hesitate and lunged towards the armed robber, disarming him. He then detained the juvenile suspect until police arrived. The other suspect who entered the store and another man waiting by the door both fled the scene.

The juvenile suspect was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Authorities have asked the public for help identifying and locating the other two men involved in the failed robbery attempt.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office released an eight-second surveillance video from the store showing the Marine take down the robber.

"When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, 'The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,'" the department wrote on Facebook.