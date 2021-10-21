WATCH: Marine Veteran Quickly Disarms Gas Station Robber
By Bill Galluccio
October 21, 2021
A United States Marine Corps veteran stopped an armed robbery at a gas station convenience store in Yuma, Arizona, early Wednesday (October 20) morning. The veteran, who was not identified, was standing near the cashier holding a bag when two masked men barged inside. The first person through the door was holding a gun and pointed it at the cashier.
The veteran didn't hesitate and lunged towards the armed robber, disarming him. He then detained the juvenile suspect until police arrived. The other suspect who entered the store and another man waiting by the door both fled the scene.
The juvenile suspect was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Authorities have asked the public for help identifying and locating the other two men involved in the failed robbery attempt.
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office released an eight-second surveillance video from the store showing the Marine take down the robber.
"When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, 'The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,'" the department wrote on Facebook.
PRESS RELEASE October 20, 2021 - 8:15 PM Armed Robbery Location of Incident: Chevron, located at 10747 E. North Frontage Road – Yuma, AZ On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 4:30 AM, Deputies responded to an armed robbery report at the Chevron located at 10747 E. North Frontage Road. Upon arrival, Deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him. The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped. The customer was able to detain the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived. The suspect detained during the incident was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. The other two suspects are still currently outstanding. No injuries reported from any of the victims. This case remains under investigation. When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.” Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip. Information Released By: Tania Pavlak, Public Affairs SpecialistPosted by Yuma County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 20, 2021