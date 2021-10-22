A Look Back At The 'Insecure' Soundtrack With Music Supervisor Kier Lehman

I can imagine how rewarding it must be to show love to new undiscovered artists, too. As the show comes to an end, do you have a standout memory on that front?

Oh man, there's so many. A big one for me was definitely SZA. "Quicksand, " the original song that she did for us was a huge highlight. Leikeli47's "Girl Blunt" in the Coachella episode. It was definitely a moment that I really remember. Of course, "Broken P*ssy," and then "Golden P*ssy" version that Sasha Go Hard did for us. Let's see, what were some of my other moments. I think Kari Faux, is just somebody like that who we've really given a platform to on the show over the years. There's those kind of artists that have been consistent. Voices like Kari and Thundercat that have become really woven in with the sound of the show.

Who has been the biggest musical pursuit of the series?

We've been really lucky that, of course, because people love the show and love the music and want to be involved. We haven't had necessarily a hard time getting people to agree to have their music on the show. I'm hopeful that in this new season, there are maybe some songs on the soundtrack from some pretty significant new artists that will find a life outside of the show. That’s something that was always a goal of mine. That's something that would be a part of our soundtrack. I don't want to divulge anything 'cause I don't want to spoil. That's why I'm being cagey about my answer. Because there was SZA, who we debuted a couple of her songs in the beginning of the second season that really took off for her but it wasn't on our soundtrack. It was her album. I think, for me, it was always a goal to have something like that come out of our soundtrack.

Insecure will take us all the way until the end of the year, with the series finale airing on December 26th. You’ve worked on so many shows. How do you feel about wrapping up this one?

This one is obviously a special one, for sure, among the projects that I've worked on. It’s been an amazing run getting to work on the show from the beginning basically, and seeing the growth that we've all been through on our time on the show. For me, of course, my career has grown greatly and I've really appreciated getting to be a part of a show like this. It's so much great notoriety for the music. At the same time, I have had an amazing run working on it and I'm looking forward to what else comes my way after this. A project like this is a lot of work. I'm not complaining at all about that, but I'm looking forward to having time to take on other projects and things that come my way.

Of course. Lastly, what can you share about the closing track of the series as we bid farewell to Issa and her friends?

Yes. I think people are going to be satisfied. We give the show its really proper sendoff and I'm excited to see people's reactions to the whole season, but of course, especially the last episode and the songs that take us out of the series.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.