Arizona Seeks Temporary Restraining Order To Block Federal Vaccine Mandate

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is seeking a temporary restraining order to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses while the state's lawsuit makes its way through the legal system.

"Once a vaccine has been administered, it can never be undone," Brnovich said in a statement. "The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers by any administration in our country's history."

The deadline for federal workers to get their first dose has already passed, while federal contractors have until October 27 to get vaccinated. Federal employees face a November 8 deadline to get fully vaccinated. Brnovich cited those dates in his restraining order, claiming that the courts do not have enough time to rule on the lawsuit to block the mandate.

"The deadline for federal contractors to receive their first vaccine is approaching as early as Oct. 27, 2021, so time is of the essence," the complaint says. "The deadline for federal employees to receive their first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine has already passed, but the November 8 deadline for them to receive their second dose (or their first and only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) is just weeks away."

The complaint also claims that the mandate would "substantial harm to Arizona's economy," citing surveys that found 85% of businesses believe the mandate would make retaining employees more difficult, and nearly 90% said they expect to lose employees who refuse to get vaccinated.