Big Sean Talks Stress And Success In New Track 'What A Life' With Hit-Boy

After taking some time off to get in tune with himself, Big Sean is back with a brand new single.

On Thursday, the rapper went viral following an impressive, eight-minute freestyle he dropped; and used that momentum to release a new record in collaboration with Hit-Boy entitled, "What A Life". The track marks Sean's first single as lead artist on the song in 2021. The Detroit emcee stays true to form on his latest record, reflecting on his intriguing upbringing and worldwide success.