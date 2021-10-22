Big Sean Talks Stress And Success In New Track 'What A Life' With Hit-Boy
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 22, 2021
After taking some time off to get in tune with himself, Big Sean is back with a brand new single.
On Thursday, the rapper went viral following an impressive, eight-minute freestyle he dropped; and used that momentum to release a new record in collaboration with Hit-Boy entitled, "What A Life". The track marks Sean's first single as lead artist on the song in 2021. The Detroit emcee stays true to form on his latest record, reflecting on his intriguing upbringing and worldwide success.
Sean took to Twitter before releasing the track, to share a message with his 14.2 million followers about his musical journey, and the importance of showing up for yourself. He wrote:
"Been locked in and have a lot planned for anybody who supporting n ride for me. Ain’t fans, y’all fam at this point! New music, merch, bars, ideas, energy, etc, basically just all sides of me I wanna share! If u got love for me I need to see you step up for me, and show up 4 me! Anyways let’s have some ****** fun!!! Run this ** up!!!!"
In a promo shoot for the song's visuals, Sean Don shared a photo to Instagram of himself covered with bees --- 65,000 to be exact, sharing:
"WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video @ Noon!!!In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 bees on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the bee hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some ****."
The "Bounce Back" rapper has been taking a break from dropping music since his last album, 2020's Detroit 2. However, he has lent his voice and epic bars to collaborative tracks, like Babyface Ray’s "It Ain't My Fault" and Freddie Gibbs’ “4 Thangs".
Check out Big Sean and Hit Boy's new track, "What A Life" streaming now.