Cause Of Death Determined For Family Found Dead With Dog At National Park

A cause of death has been determined for a family who -- along with their dog -- were found dead near Yosemite National Park in August.

Jonathan Gerrish, Ellie Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, all died from "heat-related issues," Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese announced Thursday (October 21) via the Huffington Post.

Briese said temperatures on the trail were up to 107 and 109 degrees on the day of the family's final hike and the family had one 85-ounce water container -- which was found empty -- on them at the time.

The cause of death of the family's dog, Oski, is still undetermined based on remains, however, Briese said its possible the canine experienced hyperthermia and dehydration.