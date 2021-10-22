Cleveland Gets 'Most Tornado Warnings Issued For A Single Day'

The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a record number of tornado warnings in a single day, and survey teams are working to investigate potential damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed in a tweet on Thursday night (October 21):

“Today @NWSCLE issued 11 #Tornado Warnings with our sneaky, tricky severe weather event. This was the most tornado warnings issued for a single day or event here at #NWS#CLE going back to 2005. 06/12/2013-06/13/20 severe weather event, we issued 10 tornado warnings.”

The National Weather Service Cleveland is projecting “much cooler temperatures” on Friday (October 22), with “light, scattered lake effect rain showers” lingering into the early afternoon. The weather service is also “assembling two survey teams to investigate potential tornado damage that occurred yesterday evening. We will report our findings here as information comes in. If you had storm damage from yesterday, please let us know!” Separately, the National Weather Service stated Friday morning:

“Did you see damage from yesterday evening's severe thunderstorms? Please share any pictures you have in the comments, with a time, and location (cross roads are helpful). If you have a pic of a funnel/tornado, please also let us know what direction you were facing. Thank you!”