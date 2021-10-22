Doja Cat Debuts Princess Look For Her Birthday & It's 'Literal Perfection'

By Kelly Fisher

October 22, 2021

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat rang in her 26th birthday with a spot-on princess look.

The “Kiss Me More” artist took to Instagram to show off her impressive transition into Princess Kida, a nod to Atlantis: The Lost Empire. The animated Disney film focuses on a “young linguist named Milo Thatch (who) joins an intrepid group of explorers to find the mysterious lost continent of Atlantis.” It premiered two decades ago, in 2001. Doja Cat posted a series of photos in full hair and makeup, and her Kida look was nothing short of impressive. Fellow singer Jordin Sparks applauded Doja Cat’s Pincess Kida look as “literal perfection.” Fans agreed she “killed these” photos, and celebrated her birthday.

The Atlantis throwback was fitting, considering Doja Cat’s theme at her Los Angeles birthday party was “under the sea,” PEOPLE reports, noting that the star-studded guest list included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Jack Harlow and others.

Tons of music industry celebs have celebrated the “You Right” singer’s birthday and her success, including Lil Nas X, who wrote in a tweet earlier this month that “doja cat has become my biggest inspiration. she puts so much effort into everything she does. and she’s hot.” She also has tons of moments that make us all LOL. Check out Doja Cat’s perfect Princess Kida tribute here:

