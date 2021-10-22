Franz Ferdinand Founding Drummer Paul Thomson Announces Departure From Band

Franz Ferdinand's Paul Thomson has parted way with the band. Both the drummer and his bandmates announced the news in a joint social media post.

"Hello world. Paul is leaving the band. It was a bit of a shocker for us when we found out, so it probably will be for some of you too," the band began its lengthy message. "Paul has been our friend for over twenty five years and we’re looking forward to at least another twenty five. He’s a funny, smart, sensitive guy. Not a bad drummer either. You don’t spend 20 years touring the world with someone without them becoming like family and that isn’t going to change anytime soon. We're glad we shared those adventures and experiences together and look forward to hearing what he gets up to next."

FF then revealed who would be taking over for Thomson on drums: "After having played with Paul for so long, it’s obvious that not just anyone could sit behind the kit in FF, so we’re happy to say that one of the other best drummers in the world is joining us. Many of you in Glasgow will already know what an incredible musician Audrey Tait is and we’re thrilled to have her join us. It feels totally natural playing with her and she’s a great laugh. It has been electrifying being in the studio together and we can’t wait to play live for you all. Here’s a photo of Paul literally handing his sticks over to her in a windowless rehearsal room."

Thomson then added his own thoughts, writing: "After nearly 20 years the time has come for this boy to step aside. I never imagined in 2002 that life would have all of this in store. It's been like a dream and I'm still processing. I want to thank each of you that bought a record, came to a concert and shared all these experiences with me. I will never forget it. Franz Ferdinand was, is, and always will be family and a huge part of me. My words and smile are so easy now."

