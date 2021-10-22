Here Are Five Pumpkin Patches To Visit In The Milwaukee Area

There are only a few days left in October and if you haven't visited a pumpkin patch, you might want to head there soon.

If you're having trouble deciding which pumpkin patch in your area to go to, Patch.com created a list of the best ones to attend.

Aside from the perfect fall photos you can capture, a major plus of going to a pumpkin patch are the hayrides, corn mazes, farm animals and various games they offer for kids.

According to the report, here are five of the best pumpkin patches in the Milwaukee area:

Carlson's Family Farm

Location: N80W24266 Plainview Road in Sussex

Emsley Farm

Location: 2731 Northview Road in Waukesha

"We have come here for over 15 years. In summer great for corn and other veggies. Fall is the place for pumpkins and gourds, children's level haunted barn, some animals and of course the best hay ride around. Course has changed over the years as he has sold off most of his farm land but it is a crazy and at time fast twisting course. $2 per person for the ride and pumpkins are very reasonably priced most at $5 or less for a very good sized pumpkin." A Yelp reviewer wrote.

Rasmussen Farm Market

Location: N55W31185 County Road K in Hartland

"The stand has squash, gourds, hay bales and corn bundles available. We also have some limited fall handcrafted decor items!"

Retzlaff's Pumpkin Farm

Location: 649 Hwy 60 in Cedarburg

"Our farm's pumpkin patch is open to the general public, so bring your little ones over to pick out their very first pumpkin (or the first of the season). Your kids can choose from thousands of pumpkins, big or small, anxiously waiting to become Jack-o-lanterns this Halloween."

Simon's Sunny Side Produce

Location: 6000 S Racine CT in New Berlin

Click here to see the full report.