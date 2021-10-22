Here Are Five Pumpkin Patches To Visit In The St. Louis Area

There are only a few days left in October and if you haven't visited a pumpkin patch, you might want to head there soon.

If you're having trouble deciding which pumpkin patch in your area to go to, Yelp has a list of the best ones to attend.

Aside from the perfect fall photos you can capture, a major plus of going to a pumpkin patch are the hayrides, corn mazes, farm animals and various games they offer for kids.

According to the list, here are five of the best pumpkin patches in the St. Louis area:

Thies Farms and Greenhouses

Location: 3120 Maryland Heights Expy

"We love this fall celebration at Thies farm. If you are nearby come on out to the farm and bring the kids. Enjoy the mazes, hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, face painting, corn maze, swings & slides, corn cannon, ziplines, the list goes on & on. If you stop by the store grab some fresh hot sauce or produce," a Yelp reviewer wrote.

Sullivan Farms

Location: 16704 New Halls Ferry Rd Florissant

"My all time favorite pumpkin patch! My family has enjoyed this place for over 15 years. They have a free hayride (tractor driver is hilarious!), free straw maze for my small children and the worlds best fresh baked bread. One thing nice about this place is they don't charge for every attraction, very affordable," a Yelp reviewer wrote.

Relleke Farms

Location: 473 Sand Prairie Rd Pontoon Beach, Illinois

"Great place to spend a weekend in October with your family! There is so much to do here. my family comes back every weekend! They have various food vendors from River Fish, Funnel Cakes, Corn Dogs, BBQ, Fried Chicken and Mexican! You will not go home hungry," a Yelp reviewer wrote.

Stuckmeyer's Farm Market

Location: 249 Schneider Dr in Fenton

"We absolutely love this place! We come every October with our family, it's our yearly tradition! We go to the patch, see the animals, get some mums, find some pumpkins and then go home and carve them," a Yelp reviewer wrote.

Kirkwood Farmers' Market

Location: 150 E Argonne in Kirkwood

"Our Kids love the Halloween play area! They of course also love to see all the unique & yummy candies on display. Mom and Dad love to browse the locally sourced produce. We used to trek all the way out to Chesterfield to buy pumpkins from Rombach's Farm, but have been coming here every year since they closed. It will remain a tradition," a Yelp reviewer wrote.

Click here to see the full list.