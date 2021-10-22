Here Are Nine Pumpkin Patches To Visit In The Minneapolis Area

There are only a few days left in October and if you haven't visited a pumpkin patch, you might want to head there soon.

If you're having trouble deciding which pumpkin patch in your area to go to, Patch.com created a list of the best ones to attend.

Aside from the perfect fall photos you can capture, a major plus of going to a pumpkin patch are the hayrides, corn mazes, farm animals and various games they offer for kids.

According to the report, here are nine of the best pumpkin patches in the Minneapolis area:

Anoka County Farms

Location: 125 Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest in Ham Lake

According to the website, here are some of the activities you can expect at Anoka County Farms:

Visiting farm animals

Pumpkin Bowling

Coloring Contest

Measuring Stick Photo Op

Photo Cut Outs

Jumping Castle

Big Slide

Hay Ride

Pumpkin Painting

Barten Pumpkins

Location: 5716 West 280th Street in New Prague

"Each year we have thousands of pumpkins, with the majority ranging in prices from only $2 to $10. We also have corn shocks, straw bales, gourds, squash, and custom fall displays. Bring the kids, browse among the many pumpkins, try the pumpkin stilts and nature play area, and pick your favorite pumpkins. Spend a relaxing day in the country and don’t forget your camera for some great pictures among the pumpkins!"

Dehn's Pumpkins

Location: 17270 125th Ave. in North Dayton

According to the website, here are some of the activities you can expect at Dehn's Pumpkins:

Gourds

Pumpkins

Photo Spots

Corn Stalk Bundles

Straw Bales

Specialty Pumpkins

Food Booth

Pedal Tractors

Pony Rides Vendor

Wine Tasting

Spooky Bootique

Knapton's - Raspberries Pumpkins & Orchard

Location: 5695 Hwy 55 in Rockford

"Roam acres of pumpkin fields and pick your own perfect pumpkin.Large orange carving pumpkins with large stems are waiting to be found. Also tiny pumpkins, lumpy and bumpy pumpkins, different colors and shapes too."

Lendt's Pumpkin Farm

Location: 6903 Wyoming Trail in Wyoming

According to the website, here are some of the activities you can expect at Lendt's Pumpkin Farm:

Gourds

Pumpkins of all Colors

Pie Pumpkins

Painted Pumpkins

Straw Bales

Corn Pit

Picnic Tables

Many Photo Ops

Pinehaven Farm

Location: 28186 Kettle River Blvd in Wyoming

"We have proudly operated our family farm since 1950. Our pumpkin patch is located 30 minutes from the twin cities, conveniently right off I35 in Wyoming, Minnesota. Our goal is to provide a wholesome, entertaining, and educational farm experience for amilies young and old alike. Originally started as a christmas tree farm, the main focus switched to "agritainment" in 1996 and has been growing ever since."

Schiltgen Farms

Location: Corner of Manning Ave & 30th St S in Afton

"It all started over 40 years ago when Grandma started selling pumpkins along the roadside of the Schiltgen family farm. The grandchildren would help with planting, weeding, harvesting, and cleaning the pumpkins for sale."

Wagner Bros Orchards

Location: 17365 Johnson Memorial Dr in Jordan

Waldoch Farm & Garden Center

Location: 8174 Lake Drive #D in Lino Lakes

"Hay Rides to the pumpkin patch is part of admission to Joyer Adventure Farm. Admission cost and the price of the pumpkins."

