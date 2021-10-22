Here Are Six Pumpkin Patches To Visit In The Detroit Area

There are only a few days left in October and if you haven't visited a pumpkin patch, you might want to head there soon.

If you're having trouble deciding which pumpkin patch in your area to go to, Patch.com created a list of the best ones to attend.

Aside from the perfect fall photos you can capture, a major plus of going to a pumpkin patch are the hayrides, corn mazes, farm animals and various games they offer for kids.

According to the report, here are six of the best pumpkin patches in the Detroit area:

Bird's Pumpkin Patch

Location: 16750 Hannan Road in Romulus

"We specialize in We/U-Pick fall red raspberries and Monster pumpkins. Other decoratives, corn stalks, baled straw, gourds, munchkins, fat boy, prizewinners and honey."

B J Farm

Location: 9777 Secor Road in Temperance

"We have a variety of activities available for all ages to enjoy. Take a hayride or search through our corn maze, take your little ones to BJ's Little Pumpkins Playground, and check out our fresh apple cider (regular and slush!), fall home decorations, and more!"

Bonadeo Farms

Location: 1215 White Lake Road in Highland Township

"It's been our life long passion to have fun outdoors in the fall. We love the fall harvest, fresh homemade doughnuts and cider, along with hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn mazes and haunted houses. There is something for everyone."

DeBuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Location: 50240 Martz Road in Belleville

"We are a family farm owned by 2 generations of DeBuck's. We offer 15 acres of corn maze, 20 acres of pumpkins and so much more."

Some of the other activities include:

Super Slide

Swings

Jump Pad

Corn Box

Double Trouble Slide

Much More

Farmer Charley's Kackleberry Farm

Location: 6421 North Stoney Creek Road in Monroe

"Take a ride to the pumpkin patch to pick your special pumpkins. Our pumpkin patches cover 7 acres of pure delight. We grow pumpkins for pies as well as for fall decorations. They are priced reasonably by the size, not by the pound. Did we mention that you can pick-your-own straight from the vines? It’s an experience your family will always remember!"

Wells Pumpkin Farm

Location: 3801 s Wagner Road in Ann Arbor

Click here to see the full report.