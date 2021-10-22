Here Are Six Pumpkin Patches To Visit In The Detroit Area
By Hannah DeRuyter
October 22, 2021
There are only a few days left in October and if you haven't visited a pumpkin patch, you might want to head there soon.
If you're having trouble deciding which pumpkin patch in your area to go to, Patch.com created a list of the best ones to attend.
Aside from the perfect fall photos you can capture, a major plus of going to a pumpkin patch are the hayrides, corn mazes, farm animals and various games they offer for kids.
According to the report, here are six of the best pumpkin patches in the Detroit area:
Location: 16750 Hannan Road in Romulus
"We specialize in We/U-Pick fall red raspberries and Monster pumpkins. Other decoratives, corn stalks, baled straw, gourds, munchkins, fat boy, prizewinners and honey."
Location: 9777 Secor Road in Temperance
"We have a variety of activities available for all ages to enjoy. Take a hayride or search through our corn maze, take your little ones to BJ's Little Pumpkins Playground, and check out our fresh apple cider (regular and slush!), fall home decorations, and more!"
Location: 1215 White Lake Road in Highland Township
"It's been our life long passion to have fun outdoors in the fall. We love the fall harvest, fresh homemade doughnuts and cider, along with hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn mazes and haunted houses. There is something for everyone."
DeBuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Location: 50240 Martz Road in Belleville
"We are a family farm owned by 2 generations of DeBuck's. We offer 15 acres of corn maze, 20 acres of pumpkins and so much more."
Some of the other activities include:
- Super Slide
- Swings
- Jump Pad
- Corn Box
- Double Trouble Slide
- Much More
Farmer Charley's Kackleberry Farm
Location: 6421 North Stoney Creek Road in Monroe
"Take a ride to the pumpkin patch to pick your special pumpkins. Our pumpkin patches cover 7 acres of pure delight. We grow pumpkins for pies as well as for fall decorations. They are priced reasonably by the size, not by the pound. Did we mention that you can pick-your-own straight from the vines? It’s an experience your family will always remember!"
Location: 3801 s Wagner Road in Ann Arbor
Click here to see the full report.