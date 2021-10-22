Earlier this year, Jack Harlow joined Lil Nas X on his hit song 'Industry Baby' off his debut album Montero. The music video made headlines for a nude dance number featuring all-male dancers alongside Lil Nas X. While sitting down with British GQ, Harlow raved about his collaborator's ability to "fearlessly" push hip hop forward.

"That’s what attracted me to [Lil Nas X] as an artist: he’s at the front and center of it, fearlessly," Harlow said of Lil Nas X's drive to make the music genre more inclusive. "But, you know, there is a long way to go.”

Though Harlow was excited to collaborate with the 'Old Town Road' artist, he admits that some people on his team advised him against the partnership. "I had people in my corner that didn’t recommend I do that song, that don’t want to watch that video, you know? But I just realize there is a fundamental difference with how the world is seen by some people. Some people think certain things are wrong," he explained. "There are some people, at the root level – although they don’t want to hurt any gays; they don’t hate gays – they think it is wrong, whether it’s religion or whatever reason it is. But for me, I have never been this way. Never.”