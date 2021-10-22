Jack Harlow Says His Team Didn't Want Him To Work With Lil Nas X
By Emily Lee
October 22, 2021
Earlier this year, Jack Harlow joined Lil Nas X on his hit song 'Industry Baby' off his debut album Montero. The music video made headlines for a nude dance number featuring all-male dancers alongside Lil Nas X. While sitting down with British GQ, Harlow raved about his collaborator's ability to "fearlessly" push hip hop forward.
"That’s what attracted me to [Lil Nas X] as an artist: he’s at the front and center of it, fearlessly," Harlow said of Lil Nas X's drive to make the music genre more inclusive. "But, you know, there is a long way to go.”
Though Harlow was excited to collaborate with the 'Old Town Road' artist, he admits that some people on his team advised him against the partnership. "I had people in my corner that didn’t recommend I do that song, that don’t want to watch that video, you know? But I just realize there is a fundamental difference with how the world is seen by some people. Some people think certain things are wrong," he explained. "There are some people, at the root level – although they don’t want to hurt any gays; they don’t hate gays – they think it is wrong, whether it’s religion or whatever reason it is. But for me, I have never been this way. Never.”
The 'WHATS POPPIN' rapper also opened up about the influence Kanye West has had on his music, particularly having a hard time feeling like his songs are ever completed.
“I think he sees himself as Mozart or Beethoven," Harlow said of West. "I think he’s worried, not about what it looks like now but what it will look like in 100 years. Take what happened with the Taylor Swift situation: at the time it was all pitchforks, but now people treat that as iconic. I am always fascinated to see what he does next. This Donda roll-out, people are going to remember that for years.”
"I am always noticing lines I could improve," Harlow continued. "But I think people appreciate truth and I think when you have guys like Kanye and songs like ‘All Falls Down’ and being that vulnerable… It changed so many people’s lives. As opposed to ‘Here’s why I am the s—t,’ it’s ‘Here’s why I am not the s—t.’”
Earlier this week, Harlow dropped another exciting collab. This time he teamed up with Bryson Tiller and Static Major for 'Luv is Dro,' which celebrates all things Louisville, Kentucky. "I can’t even explain how much this song and video means to me but just know this is historic for the city we are from," Harlow wrote on Instagram. "Three Louisville artists on one record with a video that was directed by Louisville’s own [Ace Pro.]