Lyft Says Over 4,100 Sexual Assaults Reported During Rides From 2017-2019

Lyft has released a safety report detailing the number of incidents of sexual assault reports the company has received in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The rideshare company said that 4,158 reports of sexual assault occurred during the three-year period. That includes 360 reports of rape. The report also said that ten people died due to physical assaults.

Lyft said that riders reported 52% of the sexual assaults, while drivers made 38% of the reports. The other 10% were filed by third parties, which included "law enforcement officials, regulators, family, friends or [the] media."

The problem continued to get worse from 2017-2019. The report said that in 2017, the company received 598 reports on nonconsensual touching of a sexual body part. That number increased to 661 in 2018 and jumped to 1,041 in 2019.

Lyft noted that a vast majority of trips are incident-free but vowed to work harder to protect passengers.

"This report details the frequency of some of the most serious safety incidents that are reported to Lyft, which are statistically very rare," Lyft wrote. "But behind every number, there is a person who experienced that incident. Put simply, even one of these incidents is too many. That is what drives our relentless work to continuously improve safety for riders and drivers."