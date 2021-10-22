Nashville Restaurant Devastated By 2020 Tornado Set To Reopen
By Sarah Tate
October 22, 2021
The March 3, 2020 tornado has continued to impact many businesses in Nashville, either causing them to close permanently or shut their doors for an extended time while they try to rebuild. Now, one restaurant that has been closed since the storms is preparing to open its doors for the first time in 20 months, per WKRN.
It's been nearly two years since Germantown Cafe's doors were shuttered after a deadly tornado cut a path through Middle Tennessee. Since then, they have slowly been rebuilding what was destroyed while also dealing with a pandemic that halted much of the progress.
"We are super excited. The support from this community is amazing," said Sean Lyons, managing partner. "We are getting calls everyday asking about reopening and we are excited for this next chapter."
Chef Jeff Martin is returning as are some other staff members who had previously worked at the cafe. They are also currently hiring servers, bartenders, hosts and cooks.
While loyal customers can still expect to see some of their favorite items, such as the brunch menu, Germantown Cafe is introducing to new updates that can allow better customer feedback, the news outlet reports. This includes a QR code system where customers can place their order rather than with a traditional server. There will also be a walk-in window on the side of the building where people can order breakfast, coffee and alcohol.
An official reopening date has not been announced, but they plan to open the bar in November with the dining room returning sometime after. You can keep an eye out for the date of full reopening on the Cafe's website or its Facebook page.