Nashville Restaurant Devastated By 2020 Tornado Set To Reopen

The March 3, 2020 tornado has continued to impact many businesses in Nashville, either causing them to close permanently or shut their doors for an extended time while they try to rebuild. Now, one restaurant that has been closed since the storms is preparing to open its doors for the first time in 20 months, per WKRN.

It's been nearly two years since Germantown Cafe's doors were shuttered after a deadly tornado cut a path through Middle Tennessee. Since then, they have slowly been rebuilding what was destroyed while also dealing with a pandemic that halted much of the progress.

"We are super excited. The support from this community is amazing," said Sean Lyons, managing partner. "We are getting calls everyday asking about reopening and we are excited for this next chapter."