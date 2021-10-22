North Carolina Man Wins $1 Million Jackpot With Lucky Powerball Ticket

What would you do with $1 million? That's what one man in North Carolina has to ask himself now after he recently hit the jackpot in a Powerball game with a lucky ticket that led to a $1 million prize.

Charles Darkwah, of Greensboro, made a stop at the Circle K on North Main Street in Archdale to pick up a $2 Powerball ticket for Wednesday's (October 20) drawing. To his surprise, his ticket was a winner, matching five white balls to overcome the 1 in 11.6 million odds and win $1 million.

According to lottery officials, he beat the 1 in 292 million odds to win the jackpot, winning the largest prize during the national drawing.

Darkwah claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday (October 21), taking home a grand total of $707,501 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

Several people in the Tar Heel state can now call themselves winners after scoring big in various scratch-off games and lottery drawings. Last week, a woman in Charlotte claimed a $1 million after purchasing a lucky scratcher at a convenience store. Another man also hit the $1 million jackpot just four days after getting married and now plans to take a nice trip with his new wife.