Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Is Over 90% Effective In Kids Ages 5 To 11

Pfizer says that its COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in children between five and 11 years old. The company said that it enrolled 2,268 kids in the clinical trial and gave them two shots, three weeks apart of the low-dose vaccine or a placebo. The dose of the vaccine for young kids is 1/3 of the amount given to teens and adults.

The company said that there were 16 infections reported in the placebo group compared to just three in the group who received the vaccine. There were no reports of severe illness in any of the children, and Pfizer said those who were vaccinated had milder symptoms compared to the kids who received the placebo.

Pfizer said that kids who were given the low-dose vaccine had similar antibody levels as teenagers and adults who received a full dose.

The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating Pfizer's data and is expected to release an independent review of the findings on Friday (October 22).

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 6.2 million children in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The cases in children soared over the summer and early fall, with 1.1 million cases reported over the past six weeks.