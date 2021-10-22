Rainbow Vomit Unveils Rolling Stones Mural Ahead Of Upcoming Dallas Concert

Rainbow Vomit, an immersive art exhibit next to Fair Par, created a Rolling Stones mural ahead of their upcoming show at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

The Rolling Stones will be playing at the venue on November 2nd. Fans can stop by and check out the homage to the rock and roll band at any time. Rainbow Vomit is currently closed for renovations, but regular tours begin again October 30th.

Deanna Theis, Lead Artist and Curator of Rainbow Vomit, said in a statement:

"The Rolling Stones are iconic in so many ways. To show our excitement for their upcoming concert at the Cotton Bowl on November 2, it only seemed natural to find a unique way to merge Rainbow Vomit’s signature brand with the lips that have graced millions of stadiums, billboards, bedroom walls and bumper stickers over the last fifty years or so."