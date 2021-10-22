Robert Durst Charged With The 1982 Murder Of His Wife

Disgraced real-estate heir Robert Durst has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982.

"The Westchester County District Attorney's Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time," the office of Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement.

Kathie's body was never found, and she was officially pronounced dead in 2017 at the request of her family.

"The defendant Robert Durst, at the above time and place, with the intent to cause the death of Kathleen McCormack Durst, caused the death of Kathleen McCormack Durst," the one-page complaint says.

Last week, the 78-year-old Durst was sentenced to life in prison for killing Susan Berman in 2000. During the trial, prosecutors said that Durst shot her because she threatened to confess that she helped him cover up the murder of his wife. They also introduced evidence from a previous trial in which Durst was acquitted of killing his neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

Durst has been dealing with multiple health issues in recent years. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 after he was sentenced and had to be put on a ventilator.