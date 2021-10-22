Swedish House Mafia Team Up With The Weeknd For 'Moth To A Flame'

As promised, Swedish House Mafia's long-awaited collaboration with The Weeknd, "Moth To A Flame," dropped, alongside its music video.

The almost four-minute cut, which is set to appear on the group's upcoming album, Paradise Again, was released on Friday (October 22) and hears the XO hitmaker deliver haunting vocals atop the synth-heavy dance track. “Like a moth to a flame/ I’ll pull you in, I’ll pull you back to/ What you need initially/It’s just one call away/ And you’ll leave him, you’re loyal to me/ But this time I’ll let you be,” he croons during the opening verse. The single follows the dance icons' previously released "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime" featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake.

The song was first teased during Swedish House Mafia’s performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show in September. It arrived in conjunction with the announcement of the trio’s 2022 "Paradise Again Tour." The 44-date U.S. and European trek is the group’s first extensive tour since their farewell venture, “One Last Tour,” which wrapped in March 2013. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday via their official website, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday. The news comes just two days after Swedish House Mafia confirmed that they'll play Coachella 2022.

Meanwhile, "Moth To A Flame" is just one of the tracks that Abel has lined up ahead of the release of his own new album. He recently revealed that he is finishing up the project and awaiting "a couple characters that are key to the narrative" To pair with the LP, The Weeknd nixed his "After Hours Tour" and announced a stadium trek deemed "After Hours Til Dawn," which is scheduled to kick off next summer.