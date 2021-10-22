System Of A Down's Serj Tankian Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Katrina Nattress

October 22, 2021

System Of A Down Perform At Glen Helen Amphitheater
Photo: Getty Images North America

Serj Tankian has tested positive for COVID-19, which forced System of a Down to postpone their shows in Los Angeles that were supposed to take place tonight (October 22) and tomorrow (October 23) to early next year. The band broke the news on social media.

“It is with great regret that we must reschedule our Los Angeles performances to February 4 and 5, 2022. Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for COVID. We’re sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news, as we could not wait to finally play for you," the statement reads. “However, the health of our band, crew, venue staff and all of our fans is our top priority. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refund availability will be sent to all ticket buyers via email.”

Tankian also addressed the situation in a personal Instagram post. "After having 3 really fun shows, I got back to LA with flu-like symptoms. I am shocked that it could even be Covid as I am not just vaccinated but also incredibly careful," the singer explained. "I am so sorry to have to push these dates yet again especially to those who made sacrifices to be here from out of town. Touring is not something I intend to continue doing down the line so these handful of shows have meant the world to me. Thank you for your love and understanding ."

Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles are all slated to play with SOAD during the rescheduled dates. See Tankian's post below.

System of a Down
